Goldman Sachs Upgrades Atento To Neutral With Price Target Of $30
- Goldman Sachs analyst Diego Aragao upgraded Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) to Neutral from Sell with a price target of $30, up from $11.40, implying an upside of 3.34%.
- Aragao is confident about the company's ability to keep up with the digital transformation in Latin America by shifting its portfolio of offerings toward more value-added solutions.
- He remains constructive on the Latin American Technology sector, expecting the urgency of digitalization to continue driving improved sales growth and margin expansion for at least the next three years.
- Price Action: ATTO shares are trading higher by 0.69% at $29.03 on the last check Tuesday.
