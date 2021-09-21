fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.03
364.67
+ 0.28%
BTC/USD
-760.22
42255.40
-1.77%
DIA
+ 1.28
338.13
+ 0.38%
SPY
+ 0.93
433.11
+ 0.21%
TLT
-0.47
151.49
-0.31%
GLD
+ 1.29
163.66
+ 0.78%

Goldman Sachs Upgrades Atento To Neutral With Price Target Of $30

byAkanksha
September 21, 2021 10:24 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Goldman Sachs Upgrades Atento To Neutral With Price Target Of $30
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Diego Aragao upgraded Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) to Neutral from Sell with a price target of $30, up from $11.40, implying an upside of 3.34%.
  • Aragao is confident about the company's ability to keep up with the digital transformation in Latin America by shifting its portfolio of offerings toward more value-added solutions. 
  • He remains constructive on the Latin American Technology sector, expecting the urgency of digitalization to continue driving improved sales growth and margin expansion for at least the next three years.
  • Price Action: ATTO shares are trading higher by 0.69% at $29.03 on the last check Tuesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Small Cap Analyst Ratings