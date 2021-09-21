fbpx

Guggenheim Sees 14% Upside In PepsiCo - Read Why

byShivani Kumaresan
September 21, 2021 8:49 am
Guggenheim Sees 14% Upside In PepsiCo - Read Why
  • Guggenheim analyst Laurent Grandet has raised PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ:PEP) price target to $175 from $171 (implying an Upside of 13.92%) and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
  • The analyst said the core business is accelerating as Pepsi takes share from Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO). He sees the divestiture of the "low-growth, low-margin" Tropicana juice business and expansion in the energy category driving growth and margin upside.
  • Grandet sees potential additional earnings upside this year as he expects "rationality" to continue in the U.S. carbonated category.
  • Price Action: PEP shares are trading higher by 0.58% at $154.5 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

