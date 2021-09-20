fbpx

QQQ
-9.90
383.73
-2.65%
BTC/USD
-3847.04
43890.78
-8.06%
DIA
-7.37
353.01
-2.13%
SPY
-9.26
450.66
-2.1%
TLT
+ 1.88
147.29
+ 1.26%
GLD
+ 1.15
162.63
+ 0.7%

BofA Initiates PAE With Buy Rating

byAkanksha
September 20, 2021 1:42 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
BofA Initiates PAE With Buy Rating
  • BofA analyst Mariana Perez Mora initiated PAE Inc (NASDAQ:PAE) with a Buy rating and a price target of $8, implying an upside of 30.08%.
  • While recognizing 11% of 2020 revenues came from PAE's "significant exposure" to Afghanistan, Perez Moran sees the stock pullback following the Taliban takeover of Kabul as "excessive." 
  • She argues that two-thirds of PAE's Afghanistan revenues were already expected to expire following the U.S. force's departure, and the market also overreacted to the impact that the Taliban resurgence could have on U.S. diplomatic operations in Iraq.
  • Price Action: PAE shares are trading higher by 4.24% at $6.15 on the last check on Monday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Initiation Small Cap Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Morgan Stanley Lowers Price Target For This Small Cap Stock For Second Time In Last 10 Days

Morgan Stanley Lowers Price Target For This Small Cap Stock For Second Time In Last 10 Days

Oppenheimer Raises Estimates On Lockheed Martin (LMT)