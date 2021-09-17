UBS Lowers FedEx's Price Target, Keeps Buy Rating
- UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz lowered FedEx Corp's (NYSE:FDX) price target to $380 (implying an upside of 47.2%) from $397 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares.
- Wadewitz says cost pressures expected to show up in Q1 results and related to ground hub ramp up and incentive comps are likely to be transitional, but headwinds from a tight labor market could persist.
- Recently, FedEx and salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) announced a new multi-year partnership to deliver fast and easy shipping, end-to-end e-commerce, and supply chain management.
- Price Action: FDX shares are trading higher by 0.24% at $259 during the premarket session on Friday.
