UBS Lowers FedEx's Price Target, Keeps Buy Rating

byAkanksha
September 17, 2021 9:04 am
UBS Lowers FedEx's Price Target, Keeps Buy Rating
  • UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz lowered FedEx Corp's (NYSE:FDXprice target to $380 (implying an upside of 47.2%) from $397 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares. 
  • Wadewitz says cost pressures expected to show up in Q1 results and related to ground hub ramp up and incentive comps are likely to be transitional, but headwinds from a tight labor market could persist.
  • Recently, FedEx and salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRMannounced a new multi-year partnership to deliver fast and easy shipping, end-to-end e-commerce, and supply chain management.
  • Price Action: FDX shares are trading higher by 0.24% at $259 during the premarket session on Friday.

