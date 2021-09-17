fbpx

UBS Lowers 3M Price Target, Maintains Sell Rating

byAkanksha
September 17, 2021 8:49 am
UBS Lowers 3M Price Target, Maintains Sell Rating
  • UBS analyst Markus Mittermaier lowered 3M Co (NYSE:MMMprice target to $172 (implying a downside of 5.78%) from $183 and maintained a Sell rating on the shares. 
  • Mittermaier cites intensifying sales and margin pressure from supply chain constraints and price and cost headwinds for the company, also cutting his operating margin view to 19.3% from 21.5%.
  • Additionally, he says that September tends to be the most important month of the quarter for 3M and sees some risk that further downward revisions may be necessary.
  • Price Action: MMM shares are trading lower by 0.65% at $181.47 during the pre-market session on Friday.

