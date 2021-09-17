fbpx

QQQ
-1.49
379.80
-0.39%
BTC/USD
-434.64
47303.18
-0.91%
DIA
-1.53
349.71
-0.44%
SPY
-2.63
449.80
-0.59%
TLT
-0.70
150.59
-0.47%
GLD
-0.07
164.10
-0.04%

Goldman Sachs Initiates Mastec With Buy, Sees 32% Upside

byAkanksha
September 17, 2021 8:41 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Goldman Sachs Initiates Mastec With Buy, Sees 32% Upside
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta initiated MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) coverage with a Buy rating and a price target of $120, implying an upside of 32.74%.
  • Mehta says the company is levered to long-term secular growth trends, including the modernization and hardening of America's aging utility infrastructure, the transition toward renewable power generation, and the nationwide buildout of optical fiber and 5G telecommunications infrastructure.
  • The analyst believes MasTec offers attractive opportunities for investors to gain exposure to these trends, which he expects should drive growth through the decade.
  • Price Action: MTZ shares are trading higher by 1.84% at $92 during the premarket session on Friday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

KeyBanc Recently Met With MasTec Mgmt., Notes 'an imminent 5G ramp as not reflected in current trading levels'; Maintains Overweight Rating, $60 Price Target

Baird Upgrades MasTec, Predicts Return Of EPS Beats, Raises In Second Half

Barclays Constructs A Bullish Call On Caterpillar, CNH Industrial And Others

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 13, 2017