Goldman Sachs Initiates Chart Industries With Neutral Rating

byAkanksha
September 17, 2021 5:59 am
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta initiated Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) coverage with a Neutral rating and a price target of $193, implying an upside of 1.73%.
  • Mehta believes the company stands to benefit from positive markets tailwinds but says the shares seem to be fairly pricing in its growth.
  • Recently, the company collaborated with FLSmidth (OTC:FLIDY) on carbon capture technology that targets over 90% removal of co2 emissions from cement production.
  • Price Action: GTLS shares closed lower by 1.04% at $190.01 on Thursday.

