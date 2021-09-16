fbpx

Avis Budget Stock Surges On BofA's Rating Upgrade, Raised Price Target

byAkanksha
September 16, 2021 3:11 pm
  • BofA analyst John Murphy upgraded Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to Buy from Neutral and raised the price target to $125 (implying an upside of 26%), up from $90. 
  • Murphy believes 'over-earning' to continue for the company. 
  • He states that many of the company's macro factors driving "over-earning" in 2021 – including limited incoming vehicle supply, elevated revenue per day from the ongoing supply/demand imbalance, and moderated per-unit fleet cost – will likely persist well into 2022.
  • Price Action: CAR shares are trading higher by 11.1% at $99.96 on the last check on Thursday.

