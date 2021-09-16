JPMorgan Lowers XPO Logistics Price Target Sharply
- JPMorgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck lowered XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) price target to $113 from $171 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares following the spinoff of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO).
- Ossenbeck sees potential upside if XPO management "continues right-sizing corporate overhead."
- Meanwhile, Ossenbeck initiated coverage of GXO Logistics with an Overweight rating and a price target of $107.
- Price Action: XPO shares are trading higher by 0.98% at $84.23 on the last check Thursday.
