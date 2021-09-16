fbpx

QQQ
-0.42
378.47
-0.11%
BTC/USD
+ 1496.62
47521.86
+ 3.25%
DIA
-0.65
349.47
-0.19%
SPY
-0.95
448.83
-0.21%
TLT
-0.48
151.06
-0.32%
GLD
-3.63
171.46
-2.16%

JPMorgan Lowers XPO Logistics Price Target Sharply

byAkanksha
September 16, 2021 2:32 pm
JPMorgan Lowers XPO Logistics Price Target Sharply
  • JPMorgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck lowered XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPOprice target to $113 from $171 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares following the spinoff of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO). 
  • Ossenbeck sees potential upside if XPO management "continues right-sizing corporate overhead."
  • Related ContentGXO Logistics, A Spinoff Of XPO Logistics, Begins Trading
  • Meanwhile, Ossenbeck initiated coverage of GXO Logistics with an Overweight rating and a price target of $107.
  • Price Action: XPO shares are trading higher by 0.98% at $84.23 on the last check Thursday.

