fbpx

QQQ
-1.81
379.86
-0.48%
BTC/USD
+ 1908.61
47933.85
+ 4.15%
DIA
-1.59
350.41
-0.46%
SPY
-2.14
450.02
-0.48%
TLT
-0.40
150.98
-0.27%
GLD
-3.75
171.58
-2.23%

Why This Analyst Sees a Bumpy Ride Ahead For Lordstown

byShanthi Rexaline
September 16, 2021 12:50 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why This Analyst Sees a Bumpy Ride Ahead For Lordstown

Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ:RIDE) is moving lower after an analyst at BofA Securities hit the sell button on the electric vehicle maker's stock.

The Lordstown Analyst: Analyst John Murphy downgraded the shares from Neutral to Underperform and halved the price target from $11 to $5.

The Lordstown Thesis: Lordstown is now one of the many participants in the automotive industry's evolution toward electrification, analyst Murphy said.

The company is also one of the less legitimate along the universe of start-up EV makers, he added.

After initially ranking well in BofA's AutoTech entrant/SPAC analysis, the company is now being plagued by a series of operational and financial hurdles, the analyst noted. At the same time, competition is heating up, he said.

Related Link: Tesla Cybertruck Vs. Ford F-150 Lightning Vs. Lordstown Endurance: Vs. Rivian R1T: How They Stack Up

BofA sees downside risks stemming from the company's inability to raise low-cost capital, convert non-binding preorders into contract orders or vehicles, execute a go-to-market strategy and reach sustainable positive EBITD and free cash flow.

On the other hand, better-than-expected progress toward the start of production, customer traction for its products, battery tech innovation and incremental government support or stimulus for the EV market could be potential sources of upside, the firm added.

Lordstown Price Action: At last check, Lordstown shares were down 3.14% to $6.65.

Related Link: Fisker, Lordstown Could Be EV Latecomers, Goldman Sachs Says In Downgrade

Photo: Lordstown Motors Corp

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Small Cap Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Emerging EV Market Dynamics: BofA Says GM, Volkswagen Aggressive Among Legacy Automakers

Emerging EV Market Dynamics: BofA Says GM, Volkswagen Aggressive Among Legacy Automakers

The lead that internal combustion vehicles have is shrinking as electric vehicles steadily find increasing adoption, according to a BofA Securities analyst.  read more
Lordstown Motors Analyst On CEO Departure: 'Interim C-Suite Team Appears To Be An Upgrade'

Lordstown Motors Analyst On CEO Departure: 'Interim C-Suite Team Appears To Be An Upgrade'

Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) shares dropped another 16.2% on Monday after the company announced its CEO and CFO are resigning from their positions effective immediately. read more
RBC's EV Pair Trade: Buy Fisker, Sell Lordstown

RBC's EV Pair Trade: Buy Fisker, Sell Lordstown

As electric vehicle developer Lordstown Motors Corp. read more
Lordstown Motors Analysts React To Going Concern Warning: 'These Conditions Raise Substantial Doubt'

Lordstown Motors Analysts React To Going Concern Warning: 'These Conditions Raise Substantial Doubt'

Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) shares dropped another 18% on Wednesday following a 16.3% drop Tuesday after the company issued a “going concern” warning in its latest quarterly filing read more