See Why Cowen Raised Price Targets On These Trucking Industry Companies?

byAkanksha
September 15, 2021 2:40 pm
See Why Cowen Raised Price Targets On These Trucking Industry Companies?
  • Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Seidl updated ratings and price targets for few trucking industry companies.
  • Seidl states the consensus view appears to be underestimating the trucking industry's pricing power in 2022 and sees pricing to be up by a mid-single digits percentage. 
  • The analyst increased "already above-consensus estimates" to reflect the better pricing and what he projects to be flat fleet growth in 2022 and believes truckload carriers are positioned for higher than expected EPS growth next year.
  • Schneider National Inc's (NYSE:SNDR) rating upgraded from Market Perform to Outperform, and the price target raised from $30 to $32, implying an upside of 39.4%.
  • Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) ratings upgraded from Market Perform to Outperform, and the price target raised from $52 to $56, implying an upside of 19%.
  • TFI International Inc's (NYSE:TFII) rating was maintained at Outperform and the price target raised from $112 to $119, implying an upside of 5%.
  • Price Action: SNDR shares are trading higher by 4.14% at $22.89, WERN by 2.44% at $47.09, and TFII up by 0.82% at $113.13 on the last check Wednesday.

