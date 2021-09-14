fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.21
375.12
+ 0.32%
BTC/USD
+ 628.23
46653.47
+ 1.36%
DIA
-1.43
350.73
-0.41%
SPY
-0.36
446.94
-0.08%
TLT
+ 1.47
147.83
+ 0.98%
GLD
+ 1.19
166.56
+ 0.71%

Why Credit Suisse Sees 53% Upside In Taboola.com?

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 14, 2021 11:55 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Credit Suisse Sees 53% Upside In Taboola.com?
  • Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju initiated coverage of Taboola.com Ltd (NASDAQ:TBLA) with an Outperform and $14 price target, implying a 53.5% upside. 
  • Ju says that the recent $800 million Connexity acquisition helps to onboard e-commerce operators and retailers to give them access to Taboola's inventory. It will speed up the company's share gains into $35 billion in potential media spend.
  • As Taboola's core product is the ability to recommend content, there remains the potential for the company to experience a more significant proliferation of its services into other forms of media, including connected TVs for video.
  • Price Action: TBLA shares traded higher by 2.71% at $9.08 on the last check Tuesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Initiation Small Cap Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

UPDATE: Needham on Taboola Buy Initiation: Firm Notes Direct Relationship With 13,000 Advertisers Such As BMW & Intel, Receives 35% Revenue Share For Every Ad On Client Websites; Cites Enormous & Rapidly Growing Digital Ad TAM With Single Major Competitor