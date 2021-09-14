Why Credit Suisse Sees 53% Upside In Taboola.com?
- Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju initiated coverage of Taboola.com Ltd (NASDAQ:TBLA) with an Outperform and $14 price target, implying a 53.5% upside.
- Ju says that the recent $800 million Connexity acquisition helps to onboard e-commerce operators and retailers to give them access to Taboola's inventory. It will speed up the company's share gains into $35 billion in potential media spend.
- As Taboola's core product is the ability to recommend content, there remains the potential for the company to experience a more significant proliferation of its services into other forms of media, including connected TVs for video.
- Price Action: TBLA shares traded higher by 2.71% at $9.08 on the last check Tuesday.
