fbpx

QQQ
-0.26
376.85
-0.07%
BTC/USD
-1149.70
44875.54
-2.5%
DIA
+ 2.60
344.10
+ 0.75%
SPY
+ 1.11
444.33
+ 0.25%
TLT
+ 0.90
147.50
+ 0.61%
GLD
+ 0.54
166.64
+ 0.32%

BofA Downgrades Azul To Underperform From Neutral

byAkanksha
September 13, 2021 3:53 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
BofA Downgrades Azul To Underperform From Neutral
  • BofA analyst Murilo Freiberger downgraded Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) to Underperform from Neutral and changed the price target to $20.80 (implying an upside of 1.27%), up from $15.
  • Freiberger states that Brazilian airlines have done an "impressive" job adjusting operations, negotiating liabilities, and sustaining liquidity during the COVID crisis, but there is limited upside from current valuation levels.
  • Freiberger adds that the "COVID bill" can impact cash flows, and the company's existent liabilities could also be underestimated.
  • Recently, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on the company with Outperform rating.
  • Price Action: AZUL shares are trading higher by 2.47% at $20.52 on the last check Monday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

3 Airline Stocks To Buy, According To Seaport Global

3 Airline Stocks To Buy, According To Seaport Global

Seaport Global initiated coverage of seven airliners, three of which should be bought by investors. Daniel McKenzie initiated coverage of the following airliners: read more

UPDATE: Raymond James Downgrades Azul To Market Perform 'due to the current valuation combined with the potential for choppiness in 1H20 pricing, particularly heading into the seasonally weak 2Q... due to elevated domestic Brazil capacity expansion'