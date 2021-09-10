fbpx

Why Are Sumo Logic Shares Trading Lower Today?

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 10, 2021 7:07 am
Why Are Sumo Logic Shares Trading Lower Today?
  • Piper Sandler analyst Rob Owens downgraded Sumo Logic Inc (NASDAQ:SUMOfrom Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $24 to $20, implying fully priced at the current level.
  • Owens reduced forward expectations for core Sumo revenue for the second time in the past three quarters despite a revenue beat, saying extended North America sales cycles and pressured net retention rates are "weighing on results." 
  • Owens would like to see improved execution and overall growth rates before getting more constructive on the shares.
  • BTIG analyst Gray Powell downgraded Sumo Logic to Neutral from Buy.
  • Some underlying trends were concerning as revenue upside in the full-year outlook was driven entirely by improved trends at Sumo's largest customer, Powell noted.
  • Powell added that the revenue ex-largest customer was downwardly revised due to long sales cycles in North America, which is "hard to overlook."
  • The software company reported Q2 revenue of $58.8 million, up 19% year-on-year, beating the consensus of $56.7 million. The adjusted EPS loss of $(0.11) exceeded the consensus loss of $(0.14).
  • Sumo Logic sees Q3 revenue of $60.3 million – $61.3 million, above the consensus of $60.1 million. The Q3 adjusted EPS loss guidance of $(0.14) beats the consensus loss of $(0.15).
  • Price Action: SUMO shares traded lower by 12.52% at $17.60 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

