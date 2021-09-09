fbpx

QQQ
-1.31
382.09
-0.34%
BTC/USD
-6248.80
46415.10
-11.87%
DIA
-1.33
352.06
-0.38%
SPY
-1.88
452.79
-0.42%
TLT
+ 1.79
146.14
+ 1.21%
GLD
+ 0.72
166.57
+ 0.43%

JPMorgan Sees 34% Upside In FedEx After Lowering Price Target

byAkanksha
September 9, 2021 4:57 pm
JPMorgan Sees 34% Upside In FedEx After Lowering Price Target
  • FedEx Corporation's (NYSE:FDXprice target was lowered to $346 (implying an upside of 33.82%) from $366, with an Overweight rating maintained on the stock by JPMorgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck.
  • Ossenbeck recommends staying on the sidelines into the FedEx fiscal Q1 earnings release on September 21. He says that while the significant underperformance of shares versus the S&P 500 Index and peer UPS (NYSE:UPS) since late May combined with negative sentiment is "ingredients for a relief rally," he does not see a clear catalyst until fiscal Q3. 
  • Additionally, at that point, the peak season surcharges will be in full effect just as costs related to the holiday surge flatten out, the analyst wrote.
  • Price Action: FDX shares closed lower by 0.69% at $259.22 on Thursday.

