QQQ
-0.70
381.48
-0.18%
BTC/USD
-6054.99
46608.91
-11.5%
DIA
-1.02
351.75
-0.29%
SPY
-1.28
452.19
-0.28%
TLT
+ 1.57
146.36
+ 1.06%
GLD
+ 0.61
166.68
+ 0.36%

Stifel Upgrades This Pharma Stock On Prospective FDA Approval For Dwarfism Drug

byVandana Singh
September 9, 2021 3:23 pm
Stifel Upgrades This Pharma Stock On Prospective FDA Approval For Dwarfism Drug
  • Stifel has upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc's (NASDAQ:BMRN) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $96, up from $86. 
  • After the stock's "significant underperformance" since August 2020, analyst Paul Matteis is expecting a turnaround with potential Vosoritide FDA approval and a "strong launch after that." 
  • Related Content: Drug For Short-Limbed Dwarfism From Biomarin Wins European Approval.
  • Matteis is optimistic about the approval of Vosoritide even though its "regulatory history is a little scary." 
  • After re-reading the panel transcript and speaking with key opinion leaders, he thinks Vosoritide will more likely than not be approved. 
  • If approved, BioMarin shares will initially go up but continue to grind higher into the launch, Matteis tells investors.
  • Price Action: BMRN shares are up 4.30% at $80 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

