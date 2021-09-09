fbpx

Piper Sandler Analyst Sees 13% Upside Potential In Apple

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 9, 2021 2:11 pm
Piper Sandler Analyst Sees 13% Upside Potential In Apple
  • Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar has raised the price target on Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) to $175 from $165, implying a 12.8% upside, and reiterated an Overweight. 
  • Kumar recently surveyed 1,000 Americans and found that only 6% plan to buy or upgrade to the iPhone 13 this fall and winter. "In our eyes, we were a bit surprised by the lack of interest in the upcoming iPhone launch," Kumar noted. 
  • However, based on conversations with multiple AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ), and T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) stores, Kumar believes iPhone 12 demand "remains strong, as trade-in programs and overall strong features continue to push adoption." 
  • He sees the iPhone 13 "continuing the momentum, even if the features are mostly similar to the iPhone 12."
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.40% at $154.49 on the last check Thursday.

