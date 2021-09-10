fbpx

Which Company Made It To JPMorgan's Top Internet Picks For 2021?

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 10, 2021 8:17 am
  • JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth has added Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) as top U.S. Internet picks, joining Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON), Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR). All the stocks have an Overweight rating.
  • Anmuth removed Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) from the list. He also maintains Overweight ratings on Google and Lyft.
  • HSBC analyst Nicolas Cote-Colisson raised the price target on Facebook to $300 from $275, implying a 20.5% downside, and reiterated a Reduce.
  • Global regulatory scrutiny against the company is "not fading," Cote-Colisson notes. However, the digital advertising market "remains buoyant and Facebook, the go-to place for advertisers."
  • Cote-Colisson increased the stock's price target to reflect time delays in litigation risk.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 0.50% at $379.89 premarket on the last check Friday.

