Barclays Upgrades Cirrus Logic To Overweight, Increased PT Implies 20% Upside

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 7, 2021 8:08 am
  • Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis upgraded Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUSto Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $100, up from $95, signifying a 19.6% upside.
  • Curtis sees a path to further content gains at Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) over the next several years for Cirrus and Android opportunities in audio and power. 
  • Further, he prefers names levered to the handset market versus other "more cyclical" end markets into 2022. 
  • Cirrus Logic's Apple content can move higher over the next few years as camera and power content broadens, says Curtis, who sees a path to $6-plus of EPS for the company by the second half of 2023.
  • Price Action: CRUS shares traded higher by 3.64% at $86.66 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

