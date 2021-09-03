Why Katapult Holdings Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Katapult Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KPLT) is trading higher Friday after KeyBanc released an industry update to clients on the rent to own sector with positive comments on the stock.

Keybanc said Katapult Holdings "appears well-positioned to benefit from potential new partnerships, evidenced by news that Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been conducting tests with Katapult Holdings' BNPL partner, Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM)."

Keybanc noted that the recent developments between Amazon and Affirm "increases the likelihood" of Katapult Holdings getting an opportunity to pitch for Amazon's business.

Katapult Holdings is an omnichannel lease-purchase platform company that provides alternative solutions for retailers and consumers. The platform offers an innovative lease purchase solution to consumers, enabling essential transactions at the merchant point of sale.

KPLT Price Action: Katapult Holdings has traded as high as $14.70 and as low as $3.10 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 15.10% at $6.49 at time of publication.