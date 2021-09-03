fbpx

Cowen Sees 100% Upside For This Medical Device Firm

byVandana Singh
September 3, 2021 1:00 pm
Cowen Sees 100% Upside For This Medical Device Firm
  • Cowen has raised Impel NeuroPharma Inc's (NASDAQ:IMPL) price target to $55 from $35, with an Outperform rating, after the FDA approved Trudhesa for the acute treatment of migraine.
  • The analyst sees more than 100% upside for the stock.
  • The "clean label" came in line with expectations, analyst Ken Cacciatore tells investors in a research note. 
  • The analyst believes Trudhesa's "differential delivery" should provide a "much-needed" acute migraine option into this "extremely" large market. 
  • Price Action: IMPL stock is up 17.2% at $27.10 during the market session on the last check Friday.

