Cowen Sees 100% Upside For This Medical Device Firm
- Cowen has raised Impel NeuroPharma Inc's (NASDAQ:IMPL) price target to $55 from $35, with an Outperform rating, after the FDA approved Trudhesa for the acute treatment of migraine.
- The analyst sees more than 100% upside for the stock.
- Related Content: FDA Gives Nod To Nasal Spray Migraine Treatment From Impel NeuroPharma.
- The "clean label" came in line with expectations, analyst Ken Cacciatore tells investors in a research note.
- The analyst believes Trudhesa's "differential delivery" should provide a "much-needed" acute migraine option into this "extremely" large market.
- Price Action: IMPL stock is up 17.2% at $27.10 during the market session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.