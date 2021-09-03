fbpx

CS Disco's Q2 Performance On Public Debut Wins Analyst Confidence

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 3, 2021 12:43 pm
  • CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAWreported Q2 revenue of $29.5 million, up 88% year-on-year. It sees Q3 revenue between $25.5 million – $25.9 million.
  • Analysts praise CS Disco's impressive first earnings on public debut with strong guidance reflecting potential gain from the demand recovery.
  • Needham analyst Scott Berg raised the PT to $70 from $60, implying a 19.8% upside, and reiterated a Buy. 
  • BofA analyst Koji Ikeda raised the PT to $70 from $60 and affirmed a Buy.
  • He continues to see Disco being well-positioned to disrupt a large total addressable market, giving it a long-tail to deliver above SaaS industry growth.
  • Loop Capital analyst Yum Kim raised the PT to $75 from $60, signifying a 28.4% upside, and maintained a Buy. Kim notes that its first reported quarter as a public company was "strong" while its raised guidance reflected accelerating business momentum. 
  • CS Disco saw its core business accelerate, its product attach rate improve, its international expansion increase, its new customer adds remaining strong, and expansion velocity improving. 
  • Citi analyst Tyler Radke raised the PT to $74 from $67, indicating a 26.7% upside, and reiterated a Buy. Radke notes that the outlook reflects "typical conservatism to establish a beat-and-raise cadence as a recent IPO," Radke notes. 
  • He sees CS Disco's "strong" usage trends and new logo momentum persisting into the second half of 2021.
  • Price Action: LAW shares traded higher by 0.29% at $58.59 on the last check Friday.

