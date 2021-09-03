fbpx

Why Innate Pharma Shares Are Rising On Friday?

byVandana Singh
September 3, 2021 12:48 pm
Why Innate Pharma Shares Are Rising On Friday?
  • Innate Pharma SA (NASDAQ:IPHA) stock closed almost 14% higher on Thursday after the Company disclosed two upcoming presentations scheduled at ESMO 2021 Virtual Congress.
  • The presentations include a late-breaker abstract on a Phase 2 trial highlighting the progression-free survival data for monalizumab combination therapy in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
  • Continuing yesterday's gain, Innate Pharma stock is rising in the market trading as SVB Leerink has upgraded the stock to Outperform from Market Perform.
  • Analyst Daina Graybosch says that a positive outcome would de-risk a vast opportunity for monalizumab and transform the narrative around the Company.
  • AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ:AZN) owns full oncology rights for monalizumab, is scheduled to make the presentation on the clinical trial. 
  • Read Next: Innate Pharma To Stop COVID-19 Trial With Avdoralimab After Mid-Stage Study Disappoints.
  • Price Action: IPHA stock is up 22.40% at $5.12 during the market session on the last check Friday.

