Why Innate Pharma Shares Are Rising On Friday?
- Innate Pharma SA (NASDAQ:IPHA) stock closed almost 14% higher on Thursday after the Company disclosed two upcoming presentations scheduled at ESMO 2021 Virtual Congress.
- The presentations include a late-breaker abstract on a Phase 2 trial highlighting the progression-free survival data for monalizumab combination therapy in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- Continuing yesterday's gain, Innate Pharma stock is rising in the market trading as SVB Leerink has upgraded the stock to Outperform from Market Perform.
- Analyst Daina Graybosch says that a positive outcome would de-risk a vast opportunity for monalizumab and transform the narrative around the Company.
- AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ:AZN) owns full oncology rights for monalizumab, is scheduled to make the presentation on the clinical trial.
- Read Next: Innate Pharma To Stop COVID-19 Trial With Avdoralimab After Mid-Stage Study Disappoints.
- Price Action: IPHA stock is up 22.40% at $5.12 during the market session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.