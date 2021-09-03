fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.62
379.78
+ 0.16%
BTC/USD
+ 1289.18
50535.82
+ 2.62%
DIA
-1.06
355.93
-0.3%
SPY
-0.66
453.85
-0.15%
TLT
-1.39
150.93
-0.93%
GLD
+ 1.87
167.39
+ 1.1%

Guidewire Software Shares Pop After Analysts Bump Price Target Following Q4 Earnings Beat

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 3, 2021 11:08 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Guidewire Software Shares Pop After Analysts Bump Price Target Following Q4 Earnings Beat
  • Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWREreported Q4 revenue of $229.4 million, down 6% year-on-year, beating the analyst consensus of $222.4 million. The adjusted EPS of $0.37 beat the consensus of $0.25.
  • The software provider sees Q1 revenue between $162 million – $166 million below the consensus of $174.6 million.
  • Analysts raised their price targets in appreciation of their cloud deals.
  • Citi analyst Tyler Radke raised the PT to $138 from $115, implying a 16.5% upside, and reiterated a Neutral. He admitted the cloud deal momentum leading to the beat and more robust initial FY22 guidance. 
  • However, Radke has some longer-term questions around the economics of Guidewire's cloud transition.
  • BTIG analyst Matt VanVliet raised the PT to $138 from $130 and maintained a Buy. 
  • VanVliet acknowledged the significant uptick in its GWCP deals, significant progress with cloud transitions, closing over twice as many cloud deals in FY21 than FY20, fueled by demand for data and analytics.
  • JPMorgan analyst Jackson Ader raised the PT to $160 from $145, indicating a 35.1% upside, and affirmed an Overweight.
  • Price Action: GWRE shares traded higher by 7.91% at $127.81 in the market session on the last check Friday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

This Analyst Thinks Guidewire Needs To Work Through Near-Term Changes

From Autodesk To Synopsys, Your Guide To This Week's Software Earnings

Analyst: Now Is The Time To Get Bullish On Guidewire

Guidewire Software Has 5% Downside