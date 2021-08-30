fbpx

Apple Could Bring Satellite Communications To iPhone 13 In Partnership With Globalstar, Says Analyst

byMadhukumar Warrier
August 30, 2021 2:32 am
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) could partner with Globalstar Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) to bring satellite communication connectivity to the upcoming iPhone 13 models, according to a note from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, AppleInsider reported.

What Happened: A customized version of the Qualcomm X60 baseband chip that Apple is expected to use in the iPhone 13 will support low-earth-orbit (LEO) satellite communications, Kuo reportedly said in the note.

iPhone 13 users will be able to directly use Globalstar’s satellite communication services on their devices if Apple partners with the LEO satellite communication service provider, Kuo said, as per the report.

See Also: How To Buy Apple Stock

Apple could also use the satellite communication feature in its upcoming Apple AR headset and the Apple Car, Kuo noted.

Why It Matters: Apple is expected to launch the new iPhone 13 series in September.

The satellite communication connectivity feature will make the iPhone 13 more attractive to consumers as it will enable them to make calls and send texts in areas that lack standard 4G or 5G cellular coverage.

The iPhone 12, launched last year, is Apple’s first-ever 5G enabled smartphone.  

Price Action: Apple shares closed 0.7% higher in Friday’s trading at $148.60, while Globalstar shares closed 5.9% higher at $1.43.

