fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.83
368.59
+ 1.03%
BTC/USD
+ 1357.51
48201.38
+ 2.9%
DIA
+ 2.64
349.52
+ 0.75%
SPY
+ 4.12
442.14
+ 0.92%
TLT
+ 0.43
148.02
+ 0.29%
GLD
+ 2.15
165.53
+ 1.28%

Should You Buy Columbia Care Shares Right Now? This Analyst Explains

byNina Zdinjak
August 27, 2021 1:09 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Should You Buy Columbia Care Shares Right Now? This Analyst Explains

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE:CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWFrecently reported its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, revealing a 232% year-over-year and 19% sequential revenue pop to $109.7 million. 

The Analyst

Cantor Fitzgerald’s Pablo Zuanic upgraded the ‘Neutral’ rating on the stock to ‘Overweight’ and raised the price target from $5.30 to $5.50. 

The Thesis

While considering the sectoral derating, the analyst upgraded the rating on Columbia Care based on increased estimates. 

“As we have written in other notes, we think the current sector malaise is overdone, especially in what relates to the US group (AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (ARCA: MSOSis down 20% over the last 3- month period versus +7% for SPDR S&P 500 (ARCA: SPY) ). But this also provides an attractive entry point into some of these stocks, in our view,” Zuanic pointed out. 

With Columbia Care being down 30% over the same period despite its reaffirmed guidance for the full year, there is a potential upside from several eastern states where it has vertically integrated operations – New Jersey, New York, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, the analyst explained. 

In the case of New Jersey, the potential upside can come as quickly as February

“We think the FactSet consensus CY22 sales estimate does not properly reﬂect the New Jersey ramp, various cultivation expansion plans, or the Medicine Man (OTCMKTS: SHWZ) deal in Colorado (we are 14% above consensus in sales, but in-line on EBITDA, assuming margins 4pt below consensus).” 

With the targeted share price of $5.50, the analyst projected a potential upside of around 40%. 

“We also think the company EV of $1.92Bn makes it more reachable for those looking for partnerships or contingent buyouts. Like Trulieve (OTCQX: TCNNF) Columbia Care trades 5-6pts below the MSO group stand outs Curealeaf (OTCQX: CURLF) and Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX: GTBIF)," Zuanic concluded. 

Price Action 

Columbia Care’s shares were trading 1.72% higher at $4.08 per share at the time of writing Friday morning. 

Photo: Courtesy of herbadea Berlin on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Cannabis News Markets Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Green Thumb Industries Price Target Raised By Cantor As It Reports Q2 Results, 85.4% YoY Spike In Revenue

Cannabis company Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), the owner of Rise Dispensaries, revealed on Wednesday after the market close that its revenue spiked 85.4% year-over-year and 14.1% sequentially - 7% above FactSet consensus - reaching $221.9 million in the qua read more

Cantor Fitzgerald Says Columbia Care Could Be Attractive To Canadian Companies, Lowers Price Target Ahead Of Company Earnings

Year-to-date, Columbia Care Inc.'s (NEO: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) shares lost 26.12%. read more

4 Things Cannabis Investors Should Watch This Week

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE: MJ) traded lower on Monday as investors continued to take profits on the post-election run-up in cannabis stocks. This week is a big week in the cannabis space with several potential catalysts of note ahead. read more

The Cannabis Stocks Could Win If New Jersey Legalizes Adult Use

On Election Day, Nov. 3, voters in New Jersey — where there's already an existing medical cannabis market — will consider legalizing adult use. The Garden State will likely vote "yes," according to Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic. As a result, several big-name cannabis companies stand to benefit. read more