fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.63
368.80
+ 0.97%
BTC/USD
+ 1376.13
48220.00
+ 2.94%
DIA
+ 2.31
349.85
+ 0.66%
SPY
+ 3.76
442.50
+ 0.84%
TLT
+ 0.30
148.15
+ 0.2%
GLD
+ 2.28
165.39
+ 1.36%

Why Are Lantronix's Shares Trading Higher Today?

byAnusuya Lahiri
August 27, 2021 1:40 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Are Lantronix's Shares Trading Higher Today?
  • Networking company Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) just posted its Q4 revenue of $20.6 million above the consensus of $19.3 million. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 beat the consensus of $0.05.
  • Lantronix sees FY22 revenue of $103.6 million – $125.1 million above the consensus of $92.4 million. It considers an FY22 EPS of $0.35 – $0.45 above the consensus of $0.31.
  • Roth Capital analyst Scott Searle raised the price target to $10 from $9, implying a 90.1% upside, and affirmed a Buy.
  • Searle notes that despite ongoing supply chain constraints, Lantronix sees broad-based demand for its Industrial Internet of Things solutions.
  • Lantronix has a more diversified product portfolio, expanding customer base and increasing scale with the closure of Transition Networks transaction.
  • Searle would be an "aggressive" buyer of the stock, citing end-market demand, acquisition, and valuation accretion.
  • Needham analyst Ryan Koontz raised the price target to $7 from $6.5, implying a 33.1% upside, and reiterated a Buy.
  • Price Action: LTRX shares traded higher by 7.89% at $5.68 on the last check Friday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

UPDATE: Needham On Lantronix Buy Initiation: Accelerating Investment In Industrial Spending Seems Likely Due to Maturity And Reduced Complexity Of Solutions Such As Smart Cities And Grids