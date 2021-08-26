fbpx

Why Alibaba Stock Presents An 'Extremely Compelling' Opportunity At Current Levels

byAdam Eckert
August 26, 2021 5:25 pm
Although Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) is down nearly 30% year-to-date, Loop Capital's Kourtney Gibson continues to like the stock.

Alibaba has strong revenues and 32 million active user accounts, Gibson said Thursday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

If investors want to tap into the massive consumer base in China, Alibaba is "the absolute best play for you to have in your portfolio," she said.

Related Link: Is Alibaba Stock Finally Bouncing Back?

It's painful right now, but there is great potential in the stock longer-term, Gibson said. She "certainly" wouldn't sell the stock at its current levels.

"The valuation is extremely compelling here," Gibson said.

BABA Price Action: Alibaba has traded as high as $319.32 and as low as $152.80 over a 52-week period.

The stock closed down 2.3% at $165.24.

Photo: courtesy of Alibaba.

