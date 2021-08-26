fbpx

Jefferies Adds New Small Cap Stock To Coverage, Sees 86% Upside

byAkanksha
August 26, 2021 5:19 pm
Jefferies Adds New Small Cap Stock To Coverage, Sees 86% Upside
  • Purecycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) was initiated at Jefferies with a Buy rating and $25 price target, implying an upside of 85.50%.
  • The analyst, Hamzah Mazari, thinks that higher growth and better margins than waste peers are partially offset by execution risk and feels that the company could see multiple expansion and discount contraction long-term with execution.
  • Peers of Purecycle include Kronos Worldwide, Inc (NYSE:KRO), Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC), AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX), Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE), and Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP).
  • Price Action: PCT shares closed higher by 3.93% at $13.48 on Thursday.

