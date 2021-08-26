fbpx

Pentair Shares Slip After Double Downgrade From JP Morgan To Underweight

byAkanksha
August 26, 2021 5:10 pm
Pentair Shares Slip After Double Downgrade From JP Morgan To Underweight
  • JP Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa double downgraded Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) to Underweight from Overweight with a price target of $65 (implying a downside of 15.42%), down from $75.
  • Tusa says the stock's valuation now more than discounts most of the upside from a better than expected outcome on earnings for the past two years, mainly on the back of Covid benefits in Aquatics.
  • The analyst warns of increased risks of downside to consensus forecasts on normalization in Aquatics. He mentions that at around 60% of EBITDA now, the unit has "likely seen its best days at what we see as an unsustainable peak,"
  • After the Q2 results, few analyst firms maintained their ratings and increased the price target on Pentair: Rosenblatt maintained buy, raised price target to $95 from $87, Oppenheimer maintained outperform, raised price target to $80 from $75, and Morgan Stanley maintained underweight, raised price target to $64 from $63.
  • Price Action: PNR shares closed lower by 2.64% at $76.97 on Thursday.

