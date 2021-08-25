Analyst Sees These Stocks Benefiting From Next Wave Of Cybersecurity Spending As Biden Calls Apple, Amazon CEOs For Summit

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said on Tuesday that President Joe Biden’s summit on cybersecurity is a step in the right direction and presents a major growth opportunity for vendors in the space.

The Analyst Take: Well-positioned cybersecurity vendors such as Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT), Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) among others stand to benefit from the next wave of federal spending on cybersecurity.

Besides Fortinet and Sailpoint, Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD), Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB), Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR), Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS), Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS), and Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) are the vendors that Ives believes are well-positioned to leverage the gains.

The Wedbush analyst also sees "beltway players" Telos Corp. (NASDAQ:TLS) and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) benefiting from Biden's push.

“We believe there is a $300 billion+ dollar growth opportunity in cloud security alone ‘up for grabs’ over the next few years for those vendors that have the solution sets to protect critical cloud deployments from growing threats/attacks,” Ives said.

According to Ives, currently, only 40% of workloads are on the cloud and that number is set to hit 70% by 2025.

The Cybersecurity Summit: Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy is among key Big Tech executives who will meet Biden at a White House meeting on Wednesday to discuss efforts to boost the country’s critical defenses against cyber threats.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook and Microsoft Corp’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Satya Nadella are also said to be attending the White House summit alongside other leaders from the industry.

Biden had in May signed an executive order on improving the nation’s cybersecurity aimed at strengthening the federal government’s ability to respond to and prevent cybersecurity threats.