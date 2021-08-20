fbpx

Raymond James Initiates Coverage On Byrna Technologies, Sees High Potential Upside

byAkanksha
August 20, 2021 3:31 pm
  • Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale initiated coverage with a Strong Buy rating for Byrna Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BYRN) and a price target of $36, implying an upside of44.32%.
  • Gesuale believes the company is well-positioned to become the leading lifestyle brand for personal safety products. Its extensive IP portfolio creates a competitive moat for its expanding non/less-lethal self-defense products.
  • Recently the company acquired assets of Ballistipax for an undisclosed sum. Byrna received several Ballistipax trademarks, two patents, finished goods, raw materials inventory, and other assets.
  • Price Action: BYRN shares are trading higher by 7.92% at $26.23 on the last check Friday.

