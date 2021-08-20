fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.39
360.57
+ 0.93%
BTC/USD
+ 4094.71
48800.00
+ 9.16%
DIA
+ 2.22
347.26
+ 0.64%
SPY
+ 3.59
436.27
+ 0.82%
TLT
-0.11
150.56
-0.07%
GLD
+ 0.35
166.26
+ 0.21%

BofA Announces Double Downgrade On Mercury Systems

byPriya Nigam
August 20, 2021 12:41 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
BofA Announces Double Downgrade On Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) reported a 3% decline in organic earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter and announced disappointing guidance for fiscal 2022, citing the timing of awards, administration changes and customer execution issues as the reasons, according to BofA Securities.

The Mercury Systems Analyst: Ronald Epstein downgraded the rating for Mercury Systems from Buy to Underperform, while reducing the price target from $85 to $56.

The Mercury Systems Thesis: The earlier valuation of the company was based “an adjusted EBITDA number which we believe disguises the real story,” Epstein said in the downgrade note.

“We are now using FCF to determine our valuation which we think shows the company’s true operating prowess … We downgrade to Underperform based on valuation and believe MRCY is now a show-me story until organic growth starts to consistently accelerate,” the analyst wrote.

“We assume 6% org rev growth in FY23 and 7% in FY24 but our adj EBITDA margins do not get back to peak levels despite the 1MPACT efforts underway as we believe the slowdown in sales growth will negatively impact operating leverage,” he added.

MRCY Price Action: Shares of Mercury Systems had declined by 0.52% to $49.75 at the time of publication Friday.

Photo: NASA via Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Global Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

Drexel Hamilton Out Defending Mercury Systems, Says They See Little Concern With Spruce Point Capital's Earlier Short Report Out On The Co. As It Has 'Limited Substance'; Believes Outlook Remains Positive For The Company As Firm Maintains Buy and $58 PT

Baird Previews Aerospace & Defense Q4: 'Long Defense, Tactical On Bizjets'

A Fistful Of Coverage: 5 Outperform Ratings On 5 Defense Stocks

Aligned With Department Of Defense Priorities, Mercury Systems Could Hit A $1 Billion Market Valuation