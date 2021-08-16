fbpx

QQQ
-3.15
371.97
-0.85%
DIA
-0.45
355.84
-0.13%
SPY
-1.55
447.47
-0.35%
TLT
+ 0.75
147.80
+ 0.5%
GLD
+ 0.72
165.67
+ 0.43%

Why This Nvidia Analyst Expects Strong Q2 Report

byShanthi Rexaline
August 16, 2021 12:11 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why This Nvidia Analyst Expects Strong Q2 Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is scheduled to report its second-quarter results Wednesday after the close.

The Nvidia Analyst: Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann reiterated a Buy rating and $250 price target for Nvidia shares.

The Nvidia Takeaways: Nvidia will likely beat the consensus estimates that call for earnings per share of $1.02 per share and revenue of $6.33 billion, Mosesmann said in a note.

The July quarter results will likely reveal across-the-board strength, especially in the gaming and data center segments, the analyst said.

Crypto continues to be an area of concern for investors, he said. Nividia has had success in mitigating RTX GPUs in crypto mining by limiting performance in such workloads, and this points to a much more benign crypto cycle this time, he added.

Additionally, constraints in supply are another factor that limits near-term risk, Mosesmann said.

Related Link: Why Nvidia Is Much More Than Just A Chip Stock

For the October quarter, Nvidia is expected to guide above the consensus sales estimate of mid-single digit quarter-over-quarter growth and EPS of $1.05, the analyst said.

The October quarter results will likely be driven by strong data center sales from the continued adoption of Ampere and hyperscaler spending, increased ray tracing adoption and continued momentum in the automotive segment, he said.

The focus of the earnings call will be on progress surrounding the Grace CPU/3-product strategy, the ongoing ARM acquisition hurdles and the supply chain shortage duration, he added.
"We continue to like the Nvidia story and see the company as the best-in-class AI play with growth vectors into next generation networking/DPU adoption and early-days of autonomous driving S/W kicker," Mosesmann said.

Nvidia remains one of Rosenblatt's favorite secular semiconductor plays, he added.

NVDA Price Action: At last check, Nvidia shares were down 2.59% at $196.66. 

Related Link: What 4 Nvidia Analysts Think About Its Q1 Print

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Earnings News Price Target Previews Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

What 4 Nvidia Analysts Think About Its Q1 Print

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported late Wednesday forecast-beating first-quarter results and issued above-consensus revenue guidance for the second quarter. read more

Nvidia Investors Are Pulling Back On Q4 Results, But These Analysts Still Like Chipmaker's Potential

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported better-than-expected quarterly results Wednesday, but the stock is slipping amid a sector-wide tech sell-off and concerns about a potential slowdown in data read more

Nvidia's Comprehensive Involvement In Gaming Market Continues Strong Demand: Rosenblatt

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a dominant player in the gaming GPU market, and its competitive position is only going to get better, according to an analyst at Rosenblatt Securities. read more

4 Intel Analysts On What New CEO Means For Chipmaker's Market Share, Turnaround

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) announced a new CEO Wednesday, sending the chipmaker's shares higher by about 7%. read more