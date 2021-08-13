Citigroup Upgrades Activision Blizzard To Buy; Price Target Implies 23.3% Upside
- Citigroup analyst Jason Bazinet upgraded Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $105, implying a 23.3% upside.
- With the shares falling about 10% over the last three months to put them 18% of their high for the year, he sees the risk-reward has become compelling.
- He attributes the pullback to negative headlines associated with Blizzard's work environment and concerns about a more brutal Chinese regulatory environment.
- Bazinet believes that the concerns are more than priced into the shares at current levels.
- Price Action: ATVI shares traded lower by 1.57% at $83.83 on the last check Friday.
