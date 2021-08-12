fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.29
365.92
+ 0.08%
DIA
-0.81
355.75
-0.23%
SPY
-0.28
444.06
-0.06%
TLT
-0.16
146.64
-0.11%
GLD
-0.54
164.54
-0.33%

Goldman Sachs Upgrades Seagate Technology, Raised Price Target Implies 6% Upside

byAnusuya Lahiri
August 12, 2021 10:03 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Goldman Sachs Upgrades Seagate Technology, Raised Price Target Implies 6% Upside
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari upgraded Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX) to Neutral from Sell with a price target of $98, up from $85, implying a 5.6% upside. 
  • The stock is up 85% since being added to America's Sell List in 2018, Hari said. 
  • Hari believes he underestimated the company's ability to gain share in nearline HDD, the pace at which gross margins would recover, and the expansion in STX's multiple. 
  • He added, however, that Seagate shares now trade at 11.5x expected next-12-months earnings, which is above the 3-year median multiple of 10.7x.
  • Price Action: STX shares traded lower by 2.56% at $91.72 on the last check Thursday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

Benchmark Bullish On Seagate's Potential Cloud Demand, Enterprise Improvements

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) reported upbeat first-quarter earnings Thursday, and the company's December quarter guidance came in higher than expected. read more

Benchmark Downgrades Seagate Technology On Soft Results, Guidance

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) reported soft results for its fiscal fourth quarter this week, and its sales are likely to remain flat in fiscal 2021, according to Benchmark. read more

Rosenblatt Says Buy Seagate And Hold Western Digital

While Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) and Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) combine to dominate the hard disk drive (HDD) market, the former company leads in mass capacity HDD by six months to a year, according to R read more

Morgan Stanley Raises Seagate's Price Target On Cloud Growth