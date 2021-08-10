Array Technologies Shares Pop As Roth Capital Upgrades To Buy Before Q2 Results, Sees 82.3% Upside
- Roth Capital analyst Philip Shen upgraded Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) to Buy from Neutral with a $25 price target, implying an upside of 82.3%.
- Shen is incrementally more bullish ahead of the company's Q2 report due on Aug. 11.
- With shares down about 45% since the company's Q1 report, he sees the potential for the stock to leap higher on any healthy amount of good news such as reinstating guidance.
- Shen's checks suggest Array may now be in a better financial position and could even gain share through the challenges posed by steel pricing.
- Array has a Q2 revenue consensus of $233.2 million and an EPS consensus of $0.03.
- Price Action: ARRY shares traded higher by 4.96% at $14.39 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.