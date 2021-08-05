Thinking About Buying Stock In Coinbase Global, Etsy Or Walmart?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Redburn Partners analyst Nicholas Watts initiates coverage on Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) with a Buy rating.

Coinbase is trading lower by 1.9% at $239.70.

Morgan Stanley analyst Lauren Schenk upgraded Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) from Underweight to Equal-Weight and announced a $163 price target.

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi downgraded Etsy from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $245 to $180.

Etsy is trading lower by 12.7% at $176.35.

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly upgraded Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $150 to $165.

Walmart is trading higher by 1% at $144.25.