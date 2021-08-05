fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.47
365.87
+ 0.4%
DIA
+ 1.62
346.37
+ 0.47%
SPY
+ 1.66
437.32
+ 0.38%
TLT
-0.41
151.47
-0.27%
GLD
-0.78
170.31
-0.46%

Thinking About Buying Stock In Coinbase Global, Etsy Or Walmart?

byHenry Khederian
August 5, 2021 9:46 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Thinking About Buying Stock In Coinbase Global, Etsy Or Walmart?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Redburn Partners analyst Nicholas Watts initiates coverage on Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) with a Buy rating.

Coinbase is trading lower by 1.9% at $239.70.

Morgan Stanley analyst Lauren Schenk upgraded Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) from Underweight to Equal-Weight and announced a $163 price target.

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi downgraded Etsy from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $245 to $180.

Etsy is trading lower by 12.7% at $176.35.

See Also: Etsy Plummets On Revenue Guidance

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly upgraded Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $150 to $165.

Walmart is trading higher by 1% at $144.25.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Even A Tanking Bitcoin Is Good For Coinbase's Business, Goldman Sachs Says As It Reiterates Buy Rating

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) stands to benefit even from a tanking Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), according to Goldman Sachs. read more

UPDATE: Raymond James On Coinbase Underperform Rating: Despite Firm's Price Degradation Hypothesis, They Believe The Co. Is Still The Established Leader In The Space That's Hyper-aggressively Working To Expand/Diversify Revenue Sources

UPDATE: Raymond James On Coinbase Underperform Rating: Firm Sees No Barrier Here And Expects Significant Price Degradation Over Time With Growth In Non-Transaction Revenues Hard Pressed To Offset This

Raymond James On Coinbase: June On Track To Be Co.'s Slowest Month Of 2021, Although Volumes Still Substantially Higher Than In 2020