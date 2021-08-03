HC Wainwright Raises Price Target On Outlook Therapeutics After Wet AMD Trial Data
- H.C. Wainwright raised the price target on Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) to $6 from $5 and reiterated a Buy rating.
- The Company announced "exceptionally strong" data that showed Lytenava's statistically significant superiority over Lucentis, analyst Douglas Tsao tells investors in a research note.
- he sees the 18% difference in the response rate as "leaving no doubt about Lytenava's performance." Tsao raised the drug's probability of success in wet macular degeneration to 80%.
- Early Tuesday, Lytenava aced the late-stage trial with a proportion of patients who gain at least 15 letters in the best-corrected visual acuity at 11 months.
- Price Action: OTLK shares are up 8.19% at $2.45 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
