Apple's Q3 Earnings Trumps Estimates Amid Strong iPhone Sales; Services Performance, Installed Active Devices At Records

Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced above-consensus third-quarter results, driven by double-digit growth across its product categories. China continued to outperform the rest of the geographies, while the Services segment ringed in strong growth.

Q3 Consensus Estimate: The Cupertino-California-based company reported third-quarter earnings per share of $1.30 and revenues of $81.4 billion, representing a 36% year-over-year increase. The top line was a record number for the June quarter.

Analysts, on average, expected EPS of $1.00 on revenues of $72.93 billion.

In the year-ago quarter, the company reported EPS of 64 cents and revenues of $59.69 billion, and in the previous quarter, the metrics were at $1.40 and $89.6 million, respectively.

Third-quarter gross margin came in at 43.4%, up from 42.5% in the previous quarter.

"This quarter, our teams built on a period of unmatched innovation by sharing powerful new products with our users, at a time when using technology to connect people everywhere has never been more important," said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

The company's board declared a cash dividend of 22 cents per share, payable on Aug. 12 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 9.

Apple's Q3 Segmental Revenues: Apple's flagship product – the iPhone – fetched revenues of $39.57 billion or 48.6% of the total revenues. iPhone revenues grew roughly 50% year-over-year.

Former famed analyst Gene Munster expected iPhone revenues of $35.2 billion vis-à-vis the consensus estimate of $34.2 billion.

Last week, UBS analyst David Vogt raised his iPhone unit forecast from 42 million to 44 million and ASP estimate by 2% to $825. The analyst's estimates translated to iPhone revenues of $36.3 million.

Mac revenues climbed 16.3% to $8.24 billion or 10.1% of the total revenues and iPad fetched revenues of $7.37 billion, up 11.9%.

Mac and iPad revenues grew at a frenetic pace in the March quarter. However, the sell-side was bracing for a slowdown, as component shortages serve as drag.

Munster expected Mac sales of $8 billion and iPad sales of $7.2 billion.

The Services segment contributed $17.49 billion or 21.5% to the total revenues by virtue of its 32.9% growth. Munster had modeled 18% growth. Long-term, the analyst expects growth to remain around 15% consistently as Apple continues to layer on more Services, including recently announced Apple Fitness+ and its podcast marketplace.

Wearables, Home and Accessories revenues came in at $8.78 billion.

"Our record June quarter operating performance included new revenue records in each of our geographic segments, double-digit growth in each of our product categories, and a new all-time high for our installed base of active devices," said Luca Maestri, Apple's CFO.

Geographic Breakdown of Apple's Q3 Revenues:

Americas contributed $35.87 billion or 44% to total revenues, and the region witnessed 32.8% growth

Europe fetched $18.94 billion, up 16.3%. The region contributed 23.3% to the topline.

The Greater China region continued to be the fastest growing geography. Apple raised $14.76 billion revenues from the region, thanks to 58.24% growth. The region accounted for 18.12% of the total revenues.

Japan and the rest of the Asia-Pacific accounted for $6.46 billion and $5.40 billion, respectively of the total revenues.

Look Ahead: For the September quarter, analysts are modeling in EPS of $1.11 and revenues of $81.03 billion.

The full-year EPS and revenues are estimated at $5.18 and $354.61 billion, respectively.

Munster is of the view Apple will remain a growth story for the foreseeable future. Over the next two-plus years, the company will benefit from digital transformation that is in play, growth 5G enthusiasm and growing anticipation of new business segments.

The three biggest untapped markets, the analyst said, are AR/MR, wellness, and the opportunity around autonomy with the Apple Car. Apple shares will approach $200 over the next couple of years, he added.

AAPL Shares Muted Apple shares ended the first half of 2021 up merely 3.6% despite its stellar fundamental performance. The company underperformed most of its FAANG peers.

The shares picked up momentum at the start of July. After hitting an all-time intraday high of $150 on July 15, the stock has given back some gains.

Apple shares were seen retreating 1% to $145.18 in after-hours trading.