What Morgan Stanley Expects From PayPal's Q2 Print

PayPal, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is set to report second-quarter earnings after the amarket close Wednesday.

In anticipation of this earnings call, analysts at Morgan Stanley have provided insight into the company’s market positioning. Consensus estimates project second-quarter EPS at $1.13 and revenue at $6.27 billion.

The Morgan Stanley View On PayPal

PayPal has held market leadership in a robust e-commerce environment and is continuing to roll out new features for increased engagement, said analyst James Faucette in a Tuesday note.

The analyst maintained an Overweight rating on PayPal with a $337 price target.

Faucette forecast second-quarter EPS in-line with consensus at $1.13 and revenue just below expectations at $6.26 billion. He also expects operating margins to come in at 26.3%, slightly ahead of consensus estimates of 25.9%.

Many investors are leaning towards an earnings beat, the analyst said.

Unless PayPal blows expectations out of the water, significant upward price movement following earnings is unlikely, he said.

PayPal's Secular Tailwinds

The increased usage of e-commerce for shopping needs should continue driving users and transactions to PayPal’s platform, said Faucette.

Because PayPal’s digital wallet is a preferred choice for merchants and consumers, PayPal will likely outperform broader e-commerce total payment volume growth, excluding Amazon, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), said the analyst.

PayPal additionally benefits from its legacy status in the online payment processing market, as it is accepted by 79% of the top 500 U.S. retailers, said Faucette.

E-Commerce Trends And PayPal

E-commerce continues to grow, yet at a slower pace than before, said the analyst. Census Bureau data shows an 11.5% increase in non-store retailer volume, compared to a 30.6% increase in the first quarter, he said.

Despite growth deceleration over the last quarter, e-commerce growth is still robust, as evidenced by Visa’s 62% growth in card-not-present transactions from April and May of 2019, Faucette said.

E-commerce is also helping expand cross-border spending, a market that accounts for 17% of PayPal’s TPV, said the analyst.

PYPL Price Action: Paypal was up 0.28% at $301.33 at last check Wednesday.

Photo: courtesy of PayPal.