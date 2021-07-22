fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.39
359.17
+ 0.66%
DIA
+ 0.24
347.75
+ 0.07%
SPY
+ 0.98
433.57
+ 0.23%
TLT
+ 1.40
146.70
+ 0.95%
GLD
+ 0.35
168.41
+ 0.21%

A Dive Into Nasdaq's Q2 Earnings: They've Got The Beat!

byPhil Hall
July 22, 2021 6:38 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
A Dive Into Nasdaq's Q2 Earnings: They've Got The Beat!

The second-quarter earnings report from Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDQ) brought out an enthusiastic thumbs-up note from Piper Sandler & Co.

The Latest Numbers: Nasdaq reported second-quarter net revenues of $846 million, a 21% year-over-year increase, with an annualized recurring revenue of $1.8 billion that was up 22% from the previous year.

Nasdaq’s GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.05 was 41% higher when compared to $1.45 one year before. During the first half of the year, Nasdaq said it returned $579 million of cash to investors, including $410 million in share repurchases and $169 million in dividends.

Separate from its second-quarter earnings, Nasdaq stated it entered into an accelerated stock repurchase agreement (ASR) with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (NYSE:GS) to repurchase $475 million of the company's common stock. The ASR was entered into pursuant to the company's share repurchase program, under which $1.46 billion remained available as of July 21.

"Our divestiture of Nasdaq Fixed Income in the first half of 2021 allows us to further concentrate our resources on technology, analytics, ESG and market infrastructure opportunities in support of our broader strategic direction," said Ann Dennison, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Related Link: EXCLUSIVE: WiSA Launches Amazon Storefront

Piper’s Pit: Richard Repetto, managing director at Piper Sandler, rates Nasdaq as Overweight with a price target raised from $190 to $200.

Noting the company reported a “‘sizable’ top and bottom line beat,” he highlighted how its net revenues and adjusted operating earnings per share were above both Piper Sandler’s estimate and consensus, while its $392 million in expenses were $9 million below the analyst’s model.

“Solutions (non-trading) segment organic growth of 18% in 2Q21 was well above NDAQ's target range of 5%-7%,” he wrote. “Organic growth by segment was: Investment Intelligence (II) +22%, Corporate Platform's (CP) +20%, and Market Technology (MT) +5%. We note II and CP are running 3.4x and 5x above the midpoint of the NDAQ's medium term target growth rates, respectively, for those segments.”

Repetto added Nasdaq’s platform benefited in the quarter from an increase in listings by 203 companies, bringing total listings for the first half of the year to 499. Observing that elevated SPAC and direct listing activity is initially less profitable for Nasdaq, he added that if Nasdaq could “pick up the listing when a company is merged with a SPAC, then NDAQ is able to realize incremental profitability vs. the original SPAC listing.”

Looking forward, Repetto predicted the company’s Tuesday announcement to spin out Nasdaq Private Markets as part of a new joint venture with Goldman Sach, Citigroup (NYSE:C), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) “will enable the company to focus more resources on higher growth areas of its core business, while leveraging strategic partnerships to grow the private markets platform.”

Photo: bfishadow / Flickr Creative Commons.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Earnings News Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

Hearing Citi Says Expects Weaker Q Net Adds In UCAN And More Cautious Q3 Outlook Than Anticipated

Key Takeaways From 4 Large-Cap Bank Q2 Earnings

Four large-cap banks reported earnings as of last Thursday, giving financial services investors an insight into newly prevalent trends that should affect individual firms and the industry as a whole in the second half of 2021. read more

UPDATE: Credit Suisse On Citigroup Price Target Decrease: Firm Sees Upside Due To Lower Credit Costs & 'Significantly More Loan Loss Rates Than Forecast'; Highlights Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Treasury & Trade Solutions Gaining Investment

3 Digital Currency Challenges Faced By Central Banks, Traditional Banks

The rise in popularity of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies has put pressure on the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world to create their own central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs. read more