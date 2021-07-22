fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.99
360.57
+ 0.27%
DIA
-0.91
348.90
-0.26%
SPY
-0.41
434.96
-0.09%
TLT
+ 0.53
147.58
+ 0.35%
GLD
-0.47
169.23
-0.28%

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Coca-Cola, Microsoft Or Apple?

byHenry Khederian
July 22, 2021 9:14 am
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Coca-Cola, Microsoft Or Apple?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Citigroup analyst Wendy Nicholson maintained Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) with a Neutral and raised the price target from $57 to $60.

Credit Suisse analyst Kaumil Gajrawala maintained Coca-Cola with an Outperform and raised the price target from $62 to $63.

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian maintained Coca-Cola with an Overweight and raised the price target from $64 to $65.

Coca-Cola shares are trading higher by 0.25% at $56.69.

Keybanc analyst Michael Turits maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) with an Overweight and raised the price target from $305 to $330.

Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke maintained Microsoft with a Buy and raised the price target from $310 to $378.

Microsoft shares are trading higher by 0.9% at $284.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley maintained Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) with a Buy and raised the price target from $165 to $175.

Apple shares are trading higher by 0.4% at $146.

