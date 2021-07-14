fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
362.42
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.05
348.95
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.10
435.49
+ 0.02%
TLT
+ 0.00
145.22
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.04
169.18
+ 0.02%

8 Key Upcoming Catalysts That Could Drive Tesla Shares To $1,000

byShanthi Rexaline
July 14, 2021 8:10 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
8 Key Upcoming Catalysts That Could Drive Tesla Shares To $1,000

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares have been rangebound since breaking below the $794 level in mid-February.

Even as the stock struggles, Gary Black, a Tesla bull and money manager, has reiterated his price target of $1,000.

Black, who has worked at Wall Street firms such as Aegon Asset Management and Goldman Sachs, said in a tweet to his nearly 81,000 followers that Tesla has some key catalysts ahead.

Q2 Earnings: Tesla will likely report second-quarter earnings per share of $1.10, Black said. The Street, on average, estimates EPS of 96 cents.

Tesla announced late Monday it will report its quarterly results after the market close on July 26.

FSD v9: Tesla's full self-driving v9 release and subscription plan due in August will be the next catalyst, the money manager said. The company began releasing over-the-air software updates for its FSD v9 Beta version Saturday.

Related Link: Tesla China's June Sales Are In: How Does The EV Giant Stack Up Against Homegrown Rivals?

Biden Administration's EV Rebate: Tesla will be a beneficiary of the Biden administration's EV tax rebate, which is likely to be announced in August, Black said.

Berlin Giga Opening, Model Y Launch In EU: The opening of the Berlin Giga — which is delayed due to issues with environmental impacts and permitting — and the launch of the Model Y SUV in the European Union, both expected in the fourth quarter, will likely catalyze the stock, he said.

Credit Rating, Truck, Model A: Among the catalysts listed by Black that he expects for 2022 include Tesla securing an investment-grade credit rating, the Cybertruck launch and the rollout of FSD L4/L5, all expected to materialize in the first quarter of 2022.

The analyst also looks ahead to the launch of Model A vehicle in the first half of 2022.

Photo: courtesy of Tesla.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Trading Ideas

Related Articles

This Chinese Electric Vehicle Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Ford And Apple

Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) may not sell its electric vehicles in the U.S. yet, but that hasn’t stopped investors from jumping in headfirst over the past year.  read more

Tesla Could Trade 'Well Beyond' $900 Price Target Says Morgan Stanley Analyst

Amid rising Chinese regulation concerns, the growing consensus is that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) will face increased scrutiny in that market. read more

Cathie Wood Loads Up $71M In Tesla On Dip

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Wednesday snapped up 110,731 shares, estimated to be worth about $71.38 million, in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) on the dip. read more

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Exxon, GM, Netflix, Tesla And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The past week's bullish calls included oil, automaker and semiconductor giants. read more