Is There Minimal Upside For Stocks Through Year's End?

The S&P 500 has nearly doubled off its pandemic low in March 2020, and there are plenty of reasons for investors to be optimistic about the U.S. economic rebound in the second half of 2021. However, LPL Financial said investors should keep their expectations for additional stock market upside in check through the end of the year.

Potential Bumps In The Road: The current bull market may be young relative to other bull markets in the past, but it's off to a red-hot start. LPL said the average S&P 500 return in the second year of a bull market has been 17%, which would represent a year-end level of just 4,400 for the index.

At the same time, the average market drawdown in year two of a bull market has been about 10%. LPL identified inflation and interest rates as the most likely drivers of downside volatility in the next two quarters.

“The LPL Research team is actively watching the pace of the reopening, while keeping a close eye on inflation,” Chief Market Strategist Ryan Detrick said in LPL's new Midyear Outlook report published on Tuesday. “Demand is strong, but labor shortages and supply chain issues could lead to increased prices.”

LPL noted tax policy, COVID-19 and geopolitical issues as other possible correction catalysts.

Second-Half Projections: LPL said it has extremely high earnings growth expectations for the S&P 500 in 2021 and 2022. The team is forecasting $195 in S&P 500 EPS in 2020, up 36% from a year ago and well above its $165 estimate at the beginning of the year. Looking ahead to 2022, LPL is calling for an additional 5.1% EPS growth.

Unfortunately, after such a big run in the past 16 months, the market appears to be pricing in some extremely high earnings expectations. LPL said inflation and tax hikes could also potentially weigh on profit margins and earnings, resulting in disappointing earnings guidance in the second half of the year.

But while LPL is cautious about S&P 500 upside, the firm is projecting the index will grind slightly higher by the end of the year. The midpoint of LPL’s year-end S&P 500 target range is 4,425, suggesting about 1.1% upside from current levels.

LPL is also projecting 10-Year U.S. Treasury yields will finish the year somewhere between 1.75% and 2%, well above their current level of 1.41%.

Benzinga’s Take: LPL’s projecting of roughly 1.1% upside from the S&P 500 through the next six months is certainly a step down from the type of returns investors have experienced since March 2020. However, LPL’s longer-term optimism suggests investors should potentially take advantage of any market dips in the second half of the year to buy the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) or other popular S&P 500 ETFs.

