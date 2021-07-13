fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.41
359.60
+ 0.39%
DIA
+ 1.46
347.27
+ 0.42%
SPY
+ 1.59
433.93
+ 0.37%
TLT
-0.19
146.72
-0.13%
GLD
-0.18
169.39
-0.11%

Even A Tanking Bitcoin Is Good For Coinbase's Business, Goldman Sachs Says As It Reiterates Buy Rating

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
July 13, 2021 1:58 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Even A Tanking Bitcoin Is Good For Coinbase's Business, Goldman Sachs Says As It Reiterates Buy Rating

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) stands to benefit even from a tanking Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), according to Goldman Sachs.

What Happened: The New York-headquartered investment bank said that the cryptocurrency trading platform is likely to beat second-quarter estimates labeling it a tactical trade, reported CoinDesk.

In a memo, Goldman noted that volatility in Bitcoin led to soaring trading volumes, which in turn presents an opportunity for Coinbase to rake in revenue in the form of fees.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Even if the prices of BTC stay depressed, nervous users of the platform contribute to Coinbase’s coffers in the form of trading fees.

Coinbase shares traded 2.45% lower at $247.67 in Monday’s regular session. BTC has slipped 48.95% from the all-time high of $64,863.10 that it touched in April. At press time, BTC traded 3.85% lower at $33,115.20. 

Why It Matters: Goldman analyst Will Nance put his earnings per share estimates 11% above consensus for the year ahead, noted CoinDesk.

Nance reportedly said in a note that investors are put off by Coinbase’s post listing decline, as the company’s shares have fallen 25% from their peak, but said investors could begin “reengaging in the coming quarters.”

In late June, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong called for the building of a “crypto app store” similar to the one hosted by Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Armstrong’s call was based on the growth of non-fungible tokens or NFTs and Decentralized Applications or DApps. At the time, the CEO also advocated an “international-first mindset.”

Read Next: NFT Growth Remains Strong As Shown By Axie Infinity, OpenSea, CryptoPunks, Says Analyst

Photo by Marco Verch on Flickr

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Markets Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Tesla Could Find An Even Bigger Market In India Than China, Says Analyst

Tesla Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) entry into the Indian market could give the electric vehicle maker a big boost and the market could eventually be even bigger than China, according to Roth Capital Partners analyst Craig Irwin. read more

Apple Is Better Off With Cryptocurrencies Than EVs: Analyst

Even as rumors swirl around Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) entering the growing electric vehicle market, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets is read more

How The Stamps.com Buyout Announcement Screwed Over Retail Traders

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) shares jumped 63.7% on Friday after the company announced a $6 billion buyout by private equity firm Thoma Bravo. read more

Why This Analyst Expects Apple To Continue To Trend Higher

After lagging to start the year, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) was the best performing FAANG stock last week. read more