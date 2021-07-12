fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.41
359.60
+ 0.39%
DIA
+ 1.46
347.27
+ 0.42%
SPY
+ 1.59
433.93
+ 0.37%
TLT
-0.19
146.72
-0.13%
GLD
-0.18
169.39
-0.11%

Why This Virgin Galactic Analyst Remains Bearish

byPriya Nigam
July 12, 2021 5:21 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why This Virgin Galactic Analyst Remains Bearish

Although Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) is closer to achieving space tourism, the prospects are already reflected in its stock valuation, according to BofA Securities.

The Virgin Galactic Analyst: Ronald Epstein maintained an Underperform rating on Virgin Galactic with a $41 price target. 

The Virgin Galactic Takeaways: The company has completed the 22nd test flight of VSS Unity and the first test flight with a full crew in the cabin, Epstein said in the note.

“Yesterday’s flight brings the company one step closer to carrying paying commercial passengers, whom the FAA recognizes as “spaceflight participants,” into space,” the analyst wrote.

“SPCE has not announced when it will begin commercial service into the final frontier. We would expect this in the first half of next year,” Epstein noted.

While noting that the risk reward seems “more skewed to the downside,” he added the valuation of Virgin Galactic’s stock “more than reflects the underlying financial fundamentals and gives the company a more than healthy multiple premium for potential growth.

“The company is still several years from generating positive cash flow, per our financial projections free cash flow turns positive only in 2025,” Epstein further wrote.

SPCE Price Action: Shares of Virgin Galactic lost 17.3% Monday, closing at $40.69. 

Photo: a Virgin Galactic SpaceShip. 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

BofA Initiates Bullish Coverage Of Virgin Galactic: 'Powering Up For Takeoff'

The one-year anniversary of the Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) IPO is exactly one month away, and one Wall Street analyst has started the countdown for a major liftoff for the stock. read more

Space Stocks Could Soar After Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic Flight: Analyst

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) founder Richard Branson is set to board the VSS Unity on July 11 for the company's next suborbital flight.  read more

Virgin Galactic's Stock Risks, Valuation Concerns Lead To A Double Downgrade

Shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) are down after getting a double downgrade from an analyst following the rapid rise in the company’s valuation. read more

Virgin Galactic Could Push For Sir Richard Branson To Join Crewed Flight: Analyst

Shares of Virgin Galactic traded higher Friday after receiving FAA certification to take passengers to space. A Virgin Galactic analyst discussed the possibility of founder Sir Richard Branson flying into space in a new note.  read more